Jeremy Stephens Verbally Agrees To Giga Chikadze Fight After Callout

Jeremy Stephens appears interested in fighting Giga Chikadze.

On the main card of UFC Vegas 13, Chikadze scored a beautiful head kick KO over Jamey Simmons. The win also netted him a $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus and after the win, he made it clear he wanted to fight Jeremy Stephens and the veteran took to Twitter to agree.

Nice fight @giga_chikadze I accept for December buttcheeks let’s go @ufc — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) November 8, 2020

Jeremy Stephens is currently 0-4 and one no-contest in his last five. The 34-year-old is coming off a brutal KO loss to Calvin Kattar at UFC 249. Before that, he dropped a decision to Yair Rodriguez after the eye poke no-contest incident with Rodriguez a month earlier. On his losing streak, he also lost to Zabit Magomedsharipov and Jose Aldo.

So, to be fair, Stephens is only fighting top-10 guys. He was expected to face Arnold Allen on that card but Stephens was forced to withdraw due to an injury.

Giga Chikadze, meanwhile, is now 4-0 in 2020 and 5-0 in the UFC. During this run, the most notable opponent he fought was Omar Morales where Chikadze won by decision. If he is to fight Stephens in December, it would be a chance for the Georgian to enter the rankings at featherweight.