Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar Headed to UFC 248 in Las Vegas

UFC 248 continues to add to its lineup, with MMA Junkie reporting that Calvin Kattar and Jeremy Stephens will collide on March 7 inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

#11-ranked Calvin Kattar could find himself in the rankings if he is able to get past #8 Jeremy Stephens and return to the win column following a competitive loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov at UFC Fight Night 161. Prior to losing to Magomedsharipov, Kattar had defeated Chris Fishgold and Ricardo Lamas and still maintains a solid 20-4 professional record. Kattar is known for his strong striking acumen, which will be put to the test when he takes on slugger Jeremy Stephens in Vegas.

Jeremy Stephens is now entering his remarkable 13th year in the UFC and will hope to begin this decade with a bang when he tries to add Kattar to his victim’s list. A staggering 19 of Stephens’ 28 wins have come by way of knockout, and what better way to make that number a round 20 by doing it in 2020? To do so will mean climbing out of a funk in which Stephens has now lost three consecutive fights. In his most recent outing, Stephens lost to Yair Rodriguez via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 6. Stephens will now look to avoid losing for a fourth straight time in what would be the longest losing streak of his career.

With the addition of this featherweight clash, the current UFC 248 lineup includes:

Strawweight Championship Bout: Weili Zhang vs. Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Jared Cannonier vs. Robert Whittaker

Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar

Li Jingliang vs. Neil Magny

Beneil Dariush vs. Drakkar Klose

Sean O’Malley vs. Jose Quinonez

Danaa Batgerel vs. Guido Cannetti

Polyana Viana vs. Emily Whitmire

Who will return to the win column at UFC 248? Jeremy Stephens or Calvin Kattar?