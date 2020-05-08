Jeremy Stephens vs. Calvin Kattar Still On For UFC 249

Despite missing weight, Jeremy Stephens will still compete tomorrow night (May 9) as Calvin Kattar has accepted the bout.

Stephens and Kattar will collide on the main card of UFC 249. The bout was scheduled to be contested in the featherweight division. Both men tipped the scales earlier today. While Kattar made weight at 146 pounds, Stephens was off the mark by 4.5 pounds.

Stephens vs. Kattar Still On For UFC 249

Tyson Chartier took to his Twitter account to reveal that the fight between Stephens and Kattar is still on. Mike Heck of MMAFighting later added that Stephens will forfeit 30 percent of his fight purse.

Jeremy Stephens will forfeit 30-percent of his purse. https://t.co/bdEPNF5BlQ — Mike Heck (@MikeHeck_JR) May 8, 2020

Kattar is hoping to rebound from his unanimous decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov back in Nov. 2019. As for Stephens, he has gone 0-3, 1 NC in his last four outings. “Lil’ Heathen” hasn’t emerged victorious since Feb. 2018.

Stephens vs. Katter was initially set to take place back in March at UFC 248. The promotion decided to move the fight to UFC 249. This card was going to take place on April 18 but the coronavirus pandemic forced the UFC to change the date and location.

