Jeremy Stephens Wants Chan Sung Jung Following UFC Greenville

Chan Sung Jung picked up a quick knockout over Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens took notice.

Jung shared the Octagon with Moicano at UFC Greenville. “The Korean Zombie” needed just 58 seconds to finish Moicano via TKO. It’s Jung’s first win since Feb. 2017.

Stephens Calls For A Bout With Jung

Never one to back down from potential barn burners, Stephens took to his Twitter account to express his interest in a bout with Jung:

I’ll take the @KoreanZombieMMA next! Let’s go @danawhite @seanshelby @ufc it’s the most exciting fight to make. Congrats on quick work, see ya soon! 👊🏽 — Jeremy Stephens (@LiLHeathenMMA) June 23, 2019

“I’ll take on the [‘Korean Zombie’] next! Let’s go [Dana White], [Sean Shelby], [UFC] it’s the most exciting fight to make. Congrats on quick work, see ya soon!”

Stephens is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Zabit Magomedsharipov. “Lil Heathen” will look to avoid his third loss in a row when he steps back inside the Octagon. He last emerged victorious back in Feb. 2018, earning a knockout over Josh Emmett.

Jung was the 12th-ranked UFC featherweight going into his bout with Moicano, who was in the fifth spot. It’s safe to say “The Korean Zombie” will shoot up a few spots with his victory over Moicano. Stephens holds the seventh spot. Stick with MMA News for the latest updates on what’s next for Stephens and Jung.

Do you like the idea of Jeremy Stephens vs. Chan Sung Jung?