Jeremy Stephens & Yair Rodriguez Detail Scuffle Following UFC Mexico City

Jeremy Stephens and Yair Rodriguez were involved in a brief scuffle following UFC Mexico City.

Stephens vs. Rodriguez ended in just 15 seconds as “El Pantera’s” fingers swiped the eye of “Lil’ Heathen.” Stephens couldn’t continue and the fight was ruled a No Contest. Fans littered the Octagon with garbage and Rodriguez was visibly upset with the result.

Stephens & Rodriguez Give Their Takes On Minor Scuffle

The day after UFC Mexico City, Stephens and Rodriguez were involved in a scuffle that saw some shoving. During an appearance on ESPN‘s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Stephens gave his side of the story.

“I thought he was trying to be a gentleman,” Stephens said Monday on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. “I get it. And he starts talking s— to me. I was like, Bro, I’m not from a karate school, I’m from the street. I’m here to fight. I’m here to kill you. Right away, my mentality is back the f— up. So, I shoved him.”

Rodriguez had his own assessment of what transpired.

“He pushed me like a little b—-,” Rodriguez said. “And I just told him, you will live the rest of your life with that in your head … if you could continue and didn’t. Shame on you.”

After the No Contest ruling, Rodriguez questioned the legitimacy of Stephens’ eye injury when speaking to reporters. Stephens responded by saying he’s ready to throw down with Rodriguez once his eye heals. MMA News will keep you updated in the coming weeks on what’s next for Stephens and Rodriguez.