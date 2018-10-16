Jerry Jones Speaks On Possibility Of UFC Event In AT&T Stadium

Jerry Jones speaks on the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) holding an event inside AT&T Stadium.

For a while now, fight fans have been wondering when the UFC will hold an event inside the home of the NFL team the Dallas Cowboys. AT&T Stadium can hold over 100,000 spectators. Of course such an event would require the UFC to bring the heavy hitters, but with a star such as Conor McGregor, now may be the perfect time. McGregor was recently a guest at a Dallas Cowboys game and said an Octagon belongs inside AT&T Stadium.

Jerry Jones Discusses UFC Event In AT&T Stadium

Cowboys owner Jones hasn’t shied away from UFC talks in the past. Speaking to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Jones talked about the possibility of a UFC event inside AT&T Stadium:

“It’s not at all out of the question. Nothing is preventing (UFC coming to AT&T Stadium). Those are, at best, they have a lot of nuances. A lot of things have to come together. It’s huge economics involved all the way around. They are not quite as easy as saying, ‘Let’s get in here and we’ll hold up the flag and let everybody know you’re out here and we’ll get a crowd.’ It takes a lot of work. I do think he’s the kind of guy with interest that might be really special here in North Texas.”

UFC 193 remains the record holder for the most attended UFC event. The event saw 56,214 people pack Ethidad Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. That record could be shattered if the UFC played their cards right with a show inside AT&T Stadium.

Do you think the UFC will ever make the trip to AT&T Stadium?