Jessica Aguilar No Longer With UFC

It looks like former World Series Of Fighting (WSOF) women’s strawweight champion Jessica Aguilar is no longer with the UFC. Aguilar fought the final bout of her contract with her promotion in March. The contest resulted in a unanimous decision defeat to Marina Rodriguez.

Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Aguilar revealed she hasn’t heard from the UFC since. In fact, she recently received an email from the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA), notifying her she has been removed from the drug testing pool. With that being said, Aguilar assumes that means the UFC has decided not to re-sign her:

”I haven’t received any communications from the UFC,” Aguilar said. “However my last fight against Marina Rodriguez was the last on my contract. I did receive an e-mail last night from USADA stating that I was being removed from the testing pool which I assume means the UFC has decided not to offer me a new contract.

“This business tough, but well worth it if you love fighting as much as I do. I have dedicated over 13 years of my life to MMA and consider myself a pioneer of WMMA.”



