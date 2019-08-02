Jessica Andrade Believes Super Fight With Valentina Shevchenko Is Possible

Put Jessica Andrade on the list of fighters eyeing the “champ-champ” status.

Andrade is the UFC strawweight champion. She’s set for her first title defense against Weili Zhang on Aug. 31. The 115-pound title bout will headline UFC Shenzhen.

Jessica Andrade Talks Potential Showdown With Valentina Shevchenko

Andrade spoke to Portal de Vale Tudo ahead of UFC Shenzhen. “Bate Estaca” explained why she’d like to go one-on-one with UFC women’s flyweight ruler Valentina Shevchenko (via BJPenn.com).

“That’s a fight I would really like to have,” Jessica Andrade said. “I believe that, if I win my next fight, which is my most important fight at the moment, who knows, I might ask for this Shevchenko fight. She’s the best at flyweight, so it would be a cool test for me. I really like her, I always hug her, greet her and talk to her everywhere we meet,” she continued. “She’s really nice, but I want to test myself, too. I want to see what level I’m at. If I have really improved. If I defend my title now, I do want to ask for the chance to fight Valentina and become a champion in two different weight classes.”

Shevchenko also has a title defense on the horizon. She’ll put her 125-pound gold on the line against Liz Carmouche in a rematch. The bout is set to headline UFC Uruguay on Aug. 10.