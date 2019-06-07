Jessica Andrade Details Carjacking Situation

Last week, Jessica Andrade was robbed at gunpoint where her car was stolen. It was a scary situation to everyone involved, and thankfully, no one was hurt.

However, the UFC strawweight champion didn’t know it was a robbery until she spotted a gun. Then, she thought the worse was going to happen, especially after the robbers couldn’t get the card to work.

“My car’s hand brake is a button that was pressed,” Andrade said to ESPN.com about the incident. “He didn’t know that and was having trouble to make the car go. I was like, ‘Oh great. Now he’s going to get out of the car and shoot us. We’re screwed.’ Until Fernanda told them about the hand brake. They managed to do it and went away.”

But, according to Andrade a business nearby called the police and just days later her car was found abandoned.

Now, after being robbed at gunpoint, Jessica Andrade is using this situation to teach others what to do in this scenario.

“If the guy tries to rob you unarmed, then you can use self-defense,” Andrade said. “But when he has a gun, don’t put your life at risk.”