Jessica Andrade Expects Fireworks In Weili Zhang Clash

When the UFC decided to book Weili Zhang as Jessica Andade’s first UFC title defense, there were more than a few eyebrows raised. After all, Zhang is only ranked #6 in the strawweight division, and her name was absent from public title discussions prior to the fight being made. But when Andrade learned about the news, she lauded the move because of how she and Zhang measure up stylistically. Both fighters use constant pressure, considerable strength, and they also share a particular common opponent that proved to the champion why Zhang is a worthy title challenger (Translation via Bloody Elbow):

“She is a really tough fighter,” Andrade told Portal do Vale Tudo. “She has fought Tecia Torres, whom I also fought, and I know how hard it is to fight Tecia. After seeing what she did in that fight, I believe the UFC set up a really good fight. We will surely end the card on a high note, it’ll be fireworks the whole time.

“Weili walks forward all the time, she throws good shots, she’s quick, she’s strong, so I have to be well prepared for this fight,” she continued. “You can be certain that everything will go well on the day of the fight.”

Weili Zhang has been nothing short of impressive in her three UFC appearances, where she has been able to extend her incredible winning streak to 19. And if Jessica Andrade’s vision of the fight comes to pass, those who remain critical of the UFC’s decision to grant Zhang a title shot will soon forget their objections when they see these two immovable objects collide and combust at the tail end of August.

UFC Shenzhen takes place August 31, 2019 from the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre Arena in Shenzhen, Guangdong, China and will air exclusively on ESPN+.

