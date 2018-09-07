Jessica Andrade Eyes KO: No Takedowns Even for The Pope

Jessica Andrade’s financial woes leading up to UFC 228 has been publicized, with the former strawweight title challenger needing to sell her own gear in order to pay some of her bills. And while financial hardships may be part of what compels Jessica Andrade to remain so active in her fighting career, it also ensures that she remains at the top of her game

“I couldn’t stay out for that long,” Andrade told MMA Fighting. “Even if I win the belt and bring it home, I want to stay active. I’m not that type of fighter that fights one or two times a year. Staying out makes you lose focus, lose rhythm. I have to fight.

“They said (Rose Namajunas) wouldn’t come back before October, and I said ‘no, get me a fight sooner because I need money,’ and they got me this fight with Karolina. I know I’m ready and everything will be alright.

“We end up fighting because we need it,” Andrade continued. “We only get paid when we fight, unfortunately, so they pretty much force us to fight sooner instead of going for the belt. In my case, it’s tough for me financially, and also for my master, so that’s why I was asking for a fight for so long.

When we have to wait for the titleholder’s wiliness to defend, I said ‘you know what, I’ll fight again.’ I know I’m ready, and I will win this fight. It will prove I’m ready. It’s my job and I have to fight.”

Jessica Andrade states that her approach for the Karolina Kowalkiewicz fight is to outstrike the striker, which would further prove her readiness to dethrone Rose Namajunas…and not even a “holy authority” will convince her to approach the fight otherwise:

“Beating her the same way she beat Namajunas, in the stand-up area, shows me my striking has really evolved. That’s my focus,” Andrade said. “My ground game already is really good, but I needed to work on a few things in my striking, and this fight will show me if I have improved or not. Namajunas has evolved a lot since that loss, I know it won’t be easy, but this fight will show me if I’m ready to fight for the belt.

“God willing — and I know he wants —I think I can end this fight in the second round with a knockout,” Andrade said. “I’ll go for the knockout all the time. I won’t go for takedowns, even if the Pope gets there and asks me to do it!”

Do you believe Jessica Andrade will get the victory over Karolina Kowalkiewicz and earn a title shot at Rose Namajunas?