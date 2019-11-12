Jessica Andrade: I’d Bet On Weili Zhang Beating Joanna Jedrzejczyk

Former UFC strawweight champion Jessica Andrade feels Weili Zhang would get the better of Joanna Jedrzejczyk.

Back in August, Zhang stopped Andrade in under a minute to capture the 115-pound gold. While her first title defense hasn’t been made official, many believe that Joanna Jedrzejczyk could be a lead candidate. A former UFC strawweight champion herself, Jedrzejczyk is coming off a one-sided unanimous decision win over Michelle Waterson.

Andrade Picks Zhang Over Jedrzejczyk If They Meet

“Bate Estaca” spoke to MMAFighting.com and gave her prediction for a potential title clash between Zhang and Jedrzejczyk.

“A fight with Joanna would be very interesting,” Andrade said. “Joanna is one of the best in the division, and she has evolved a lot, as we saw in her last fight. Weili Zhang is very strong, is really fast on the feet, so it would be really interesting.

“It’s a hard one to predict who would win, but I’d bet on Weili Zhang. I think she would continue to reign, because of her strength. Even though she’s not the type of fighter that goes for takedowns and prefers to stay on the feet, she’s very strong and kicks really hard – something Joanna doesn’t handle that well.”

Andrade’s next bout hasn’t been decided yet. She initially wanted a matchup with Nina Ansaroff, but she is taking time off to have her first child with UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion Amanda Nunes. Andrade told MMAFighting that she’d like to share the Octagon with Michelle Waterson now.

Who do you think would emerge victorious in a title bout between Weili Zhang and Joanna Jedrzejczyk?