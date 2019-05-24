Jessica Andrade Says Joanna Jedrzejczyk Has To Work For Another UFC Title Shot

Jessica Andrade is willing to defend her Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight gold against Joanna Jedrzejczyk, but there’s a catch.

Andrade captured the 115-pound title in the main event of UFC 237. She took on Rose Namajunas in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. While things didn’t look good for Andrade early on, she turned the tide in a big way with a knockout slam in the second stanza.

Andrade Says Jedrzejczyk Has To Earn UFC Title Shot

Andrade spoke to MMAFighting.com and said those who anticipate a title defense against Jedrzejczyk next are in for a rude awakening:

“Everybody expects me to fight Joanna, but she has to work and try to get another opportunity to fight for the belt. When I fought her and lost, I had to get back in there and win three fights against the three high-ranked fighters to earn another chance.

“For her to fight me, she has to do the same. She has to get some wins, fight the higher-ranked girls, and then, if she wins, she’ll have the chance to fight me. I do believe that the next in line will be the winner of Nina vs. Tatiana or Michelle Waterson. I’ll wait. When the UFC calls me, I’ll be ready.”

Back in May 2017, Andrade and Jedrzejczyk collided at UFC 211. At the time, Jedrzejczyk was the strawweight champion. Andrade fell short in that bout via unanimous decision.