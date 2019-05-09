Jessica Andrade Says Confidence Is Difference Between First Title Shot & UFC 237

Jessica Andrade is set for the second UFC title shot of her career Saturday in the main event of UFC 237. The Brazilian is fighting at home taking on the strawweight champion, Rose Namajunas.

Although Andrade has already fought for a title and lost, she believes she wasn’t confident enough in her skills the first time around. But, this time around she knows she won’t make that mistake again.

“The Jessica back from the first title fight wasn’t very confident, to be honest,” Andrade told MMA Junkie through an interpreter on Wednesday. “The biggest concern back then was how I was going to do for five rounds.”

Even though Andrade lost, she realized she had the cardio to go all 25-minutes, and in her last fight, proved she could finish a fight by knockout. Put all that together and the Brazilian is ready for her title fight once again.

“I had no idea if I was going to be able to keep the pace, if I was going to be able to have the stamina to fight for five rounds, and that was a great learning experience,” Andrade said. “Now I know I can go for the full five rounds and you can certainly expect this for that fight.”