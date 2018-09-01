Jessica Andrade Sold Own UFC Gear To Pay Bills

We’ve heard the story time and time again.

Although they’re some of the best athletes in the world, mixed martial arts (MMA) fighters often struggle to maintain financial stability. It’s incredibly astonishing to find out some of the names that are in this position.

Take Jessica Andrade for example. She’s one of the best 115-pound fighters in the world and a former title challenger. She recently told Brazilian media (via MMA Fighting), however, that she struggles financially as well:

”I’m going to my 14th fight in the UFC and it’s really difficult to get sponsors, to get people who want to help you financially,” Andrade said.

“Sometimes we have to sell UFC clothes, backpack, gloves, stuff like that, to make some extra money to finish a camp. It’s quite difficult, but we go on.”

”I think it would be great if we had a bigger incentive from the government and the city in sports. Not only in fighting, but it lacks a lot for all sports.

“It would be great if we had this support from people, from businessman, to say ‘we will help.’ Even if it’s only with 500 reais ($120), because 500 reais makes a huge difference by the end of the month [laughs].”

As far as her pay in the UFC, Andrade is content with what she’s currently making. The Brazilian recognizes the promotion pays based off your work, and she likes that:

”I have nothing to complain with the UFC because I get paid really well in the UFC,” Andrade said.

“I think you’re paid according to your work, and I think that’s really cool. That’s why I want to be fighting all the time, to show that I’m the best, that I’m evolving, because the more you show, the more you get paid.”

With her financial struggles, Andrade must resort to finding other ways to make money. From baking cakes to selling fight gear, the Brazilian has tried several different things:

”It’s difficult, but we get by the way we can, right?” Andrade said. “I usually am a strong person and I don’t show anything to others even if I’m going through some difficulties, not even for my master (Gilliard Parana).

“I get by, Fernanda and I, my mother-in-law. Sometimes we bake a cake and sell, we get by the way we can. It’s sad that we have to sell our training gear, things we get in fights that are a good memory of what we had there, but we’ll get new stuff later [laughs].

“I have so many of these white hoodies with my name on that no problem selling one, right? [laughs].”

”We have to go through difficulties to grow,” she continued. “Even though the UFC is millionaire, trillionaire, we have to live our reality. Unfortunately, the UFC makes all that, we don’t.

“But I’m happy with my job, happy with my salary. I never imagined I would be making as much as I make. My master usually says in training, ‘Jessica made a million reais ($241,765) last year.

“I look at him and say ‘you liar, I didn’t make that much, it was a bit less’ [laughs], but it’s about knowing how to invest. When I learn to invest in something that brings a result, everything will be alright and I won’t go through many difficulties.”