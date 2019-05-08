Jessica Andrade Details Her Strategy For Rose Namajunas At UFC 237

Jessica Andrade visualizes a solid game plan and a finish in her title bout with Rose Namajunas.

Andrade will challenge Namajunas for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight gold this Saturday night (May 11). The 115-pound title tilt will headline UFC 237. The action takes place inside the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Jessica Andrade Talks Strategy Against Rose Namajunas

Andrade spoke to MMAJunkie.com ahead of UFC 237. The title challenger discussed what will be the key to completing her quest in becoming a UFC champion:

“I think that from 2016 until today, Rose has been improving a lot, in regards to her striking and groundwork. I think that’s why she’s seeing such good results. Without a doubt, she’ll get even better. She proved to everyone why she’s the champion. She beat Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and then she did it again to show that it wasn’t luck. I’m sure she worked hard to make that happen. I think I’m going into a difficult fight. Rose is very fast and versatile. She proved that against Joanna. Our strategy is to cut her off, strike, and not let her have any space. She needs space to make her striking game happen. I’ll be looking for a KO.”

Since falling short in her bid to dethrone Joanna Jedrzejczyk back in May 2017, Andrade has gone on a three-fight winning streak. She’s beaten Claudia Gadelha, Tecia Torres, and Karolina Kowalkiewicz. All three bouts were considered to be decisive wins for Andrade, who even knocked Kowalkiewicz out cold.

Do you think Jessica Andrade will become the new UFC strawweight champion this weekend?