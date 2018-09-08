Jessica Andrade Eying UFC 232 Title Fight

Tonight (Sat. September 8, 2018) a pivotal women’s strawweight contest will go down in the co-main event of UFC 228.

Jessica Andrade and Karolina Kowalkiewicz will go head-to-head on pay-per-view (PPV). Initially, Andrade was gunning for a shot at current division champion Rose Namajunas. She had more claim to the opportunity than anyone after wins over Claudia Gadelha and Tecia Torres.

Instead, Namajunas has decided to take some time off after two-straight wins over Joanna Jedrzejczyk. Should she emerge victorious tonight against Kowalkiewicz, Andrade knows she can no longer be denied.

She will ask for a title shot at the December 29th UFC 232 PPV (via MMA Fighting):

“If Namajunas doesn’t get better before the end of the year and doesn’t want to fight, I’ll ask for an interim belt even if that means fighting Joanna again,” Andrade said. “So the winner would get the interim (title) and then fight Namajunas.

“I’ll ask for this opportunity to fight (at UFC 232). It’s a super important card, the last card of the year, with two icons, two Brazilian champions fighting each other, and that’s great. I would be an honor for me to fight that night.”

Discussion: Do you think Andrade will get her wish should she defeat Kowalkiewicz tonight? Let us know in the comments below!