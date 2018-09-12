Jessica Andrade Urges Fans to Help Her Receive UFC Title Shot

Jessica Andrade urges fans to assist in her quest to receive a shot at Rose Namajunas’ Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) strawweight title.

This past Saturday night (Sept. 8), Andrade took on Karolina Kowalkiewicz in the co-main event of UFC 228. Andrade earned a first-round knockout victory. The finish earned her a “Performance of the Night” bonus.

Andrade had a title opportunity back in May 2017 against Joanna Jedrzejczyk. She fell short via unanimous decision. Since that loss, “Bate Estaca” has gone 3-0 and she currently holds the number two spot on the official UFC strawweight rankings. Andrade took to Instagram to ask fans for assistance:

“This fight has to happen guys! We’ve waited too long, I’m ready. Help me we’ll all post on social networks, in statuses and stories, and mark the following profiles @mickmaynard2 @danawhite @seanshelby @minotauromma @criscyborg @rosenamajunas The more people post the more chance we have to do this fight on (Dec. 29) in Las Vegas. Together we are stronger!”

Namajunas captured the 155-pound gold back in Nov. 2017. She stunned Jedrzejczyk with a first-round TKO finish. In the rematch back in April, “Thug” Rose once again emerged victorious. The bout was far more competitive, but Namajunas earned the unanimous decision nod.

While Andrade seems to be the obvious choice as the next strawweight title challenger, Tatiana Suarez has been making waves due to her dominance. She earned a TKO victory over Carla Esparza in a bout that was never even close. While Suarez’s wrestling is highly regarded and her surge is hard to ignore, it may be a case of too much too soon. We’ve seen Francis Ngannou and Darren Till swallow the bitter pill of defeat when they had a ton of momentum. Time will tell if Suarez can break the glass ceiling.

