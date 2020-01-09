Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas 2 Reportedly Close To Being Finalized For UFC 249

It appears that Jessica Andrade and Rose Namajunas will do battle again.

ESPN’s Ariel Helwani took to Twitter to reveal that Andrade vs. Namajunas 2 is nearly a done deal for UFC 249 on April 18.

Rose Namajunas vs. Jessica Andrade 2 is close to being finalized for UFC 249 on April 18 in Brooklyn, according to multiple sources. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 9, 2020

Back in May 2019, Namajunas put the UFC strawweight gold on the line against Andrade in the main event of UFC 237. Namajunas had a solid first round as she utilized her technical striking and Andrade had trouble closing the distance. In the end it didn’t matter as Andrade knocked out Namajunas cold with a slam in the second round.

Namajunas hasn’t had a bout since her defeat to Andrade. Meanwhile, “Bate Estaca” lost her 115-pound gold to Weili Zhang in August. Before losing to Andrade, Rose Namajunas was riding a three-fight winning streak. Jessica Andrade’s streak was snapped at four by Zhang.

UFC 249 is expected to be headlined by a UFC lightweight title bout between champion Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson. The event will take place inside the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

