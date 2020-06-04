Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas 2 Targeted For UFC Event On July 11

The UFC is working to rebook Jessica Andrade vs. Rose Namajunas II.

Andrade and Namajunas were scheduled to do battle at UFC 249. Those plans changed due to the COVID-19 crisis. Namajunas ended up losing two family members due to the coronavirus. It appears that she is ready to return to the Octagon next month.

Combate reports that Andrade vs. Namajunas II is in the works for a UFC event on July 11. Verbal agreements are in place but no contracts have been signed as of this writing.

Back in May 2019, Namajunas put the UFC strawweight gold on the line against Andrade in the main event of UFC 237. Namajunas had a solid first round as she utilized her technical striking and Andrade had trouble closing the distance. In the end, it didn’t matter as Andrade knocked out Namajunas cold with a slam in the second round.

Namajunas hasn’t had a bout since her defeat to Andrade. Meanwhile, “Bate Estaca” lost her 115-pound gold to Weili Zhang in August. Before losing to Andrade, Rose Namajunas was riding a three-fight winning streak. Jessica Andrade’s streak was snapped at four by Zhang.

A bantamweight clash between Frankie Edgar and Pedro Munhoz is also planned for the July 11 card. Paige VanZant and Amanda Ribas have also reportedly agreed to clash on that date.

