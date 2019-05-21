Jessica Andrade Wants To Give Rose Namajunas Immediate Rematch

Jessica Andrade would like to give Rose Namajunas an immediate rematch.

Andrade took on Namajunas earlier this month at UFC 237. “Bate Estaca” competed for the UFC strawweight title. Despite having some issues against Namajunas in the opening frame, Andrade turned things around in a big way. She knocked Namajunas out cold with a slam to capture the 115-pound gold.

Andrade Interested In Rematch With Namajunas

During an appearance on ESPN’s Ariel Helwani MMA Show, Andrade said a rematch with Namajunas would be ideal but she also has another option in mind (via BJPenn.com):



“The person that I would really like to fight again would definitely be Rose. Because she did a very nice act of kindness to me by going to Rio to defend her belt. She had no obligation to do that. And if she ever wants to fight again for the belt, I know she’s figuring some stuff out but if she wants to do it I’ll be happy to go to Denver and defend in her hometown the same way she did to me. If Rose doesn’t want to do it, probably the winner of Nina [Ansaroff] and Tatiana [Suarez] would be the most worthy of the next title fight. But in the UFC you never know so I’m just training and getting ready because I know that there’s a lot of tough girls coming up very soon.”

Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff will meet on June 8 at UFC 238. Many believe the winner could be next in line for Andrade’s strawweight title.