Jessica Andrade’s Coach Explains What Went Wrong Against Weili Zhang

Jessica Andrade got off to a fast start against Weili Zhang, but she ended up being finished quickly.

Zhang made history by stopping Andrade in 42 seconds at UFC Shenzhen. “Magnum” is the first UFC champion born in China. As for Andrade, she sees her first reign as the UFC strawweight champion end without a successful title defense.

Andrade’s Coach Says Fighter Was Too Aggressive Against Zhang

Andrade’s coach Gilliard Parana spoke to MMAFighting.com following Andrade’s loss to Zhang. He discussed what he believes went wrong in the fight.

“She was in this euphoria of trying to knock that girl out,” Parana said, “A lot of people saying she got lucky against Rose (Namajunas) and blah blah blah, and I think that messed with her head a little bit and she didn’t follow the gameplan. That has worked many times before and could work against Weili Zhang as well, but standing and trading is like a lottery, one hand can land and you go down.”

“It happens,” he added. “We believe a lot in Jessica’s chin and thought that wouldn’t happen, but we saw that even her can go down with a good hand that lands.”

Do you think Jessica Andrade can rebound from her title loss?