Jessica Andrade’s New Year’s Resolution For 2020? Win Back UFC Gold

Jessica Andrade hopes to regain the UFC women’s strawweight title in 2020.

Andrade had a short-lived run with the championship last year. She knocked out Rose Namajunas back in May to capture the gold. When she put the title on the line in August against Weili Zhang, she was stopped via TKO in 42 seconds.

Andrade Wants To Prove Her Title Loss Was Due To A Mistake

Andrade firmly believes that her title loss doesn’t indicate that Zhang is a better fight. She told Ag Fight that her plan is to run through the competition in 2020 and capture the strawweight title a second time (h/t Bloody Elbow).

“What I really want this year is to get another chance to fight for the title. Be it against Weili Zhang or Joanna [Jedrzejczyk]. To just have that chance again and show that everything that happened was a mistake, that I actually could have done more, but her hand landed before mine and I ended up losing my belt. I want to show people I’ll be a champion that will hold her belt. For 2020 to be perfect, I would have to have this title shot, even if it only comes by the end of the year. I hope I can have two, three fights, so I can get a title shot. I’ll be waiting.”