Jessica Eye Apologetic Over UFC on ESPN 10 Scale Fail

Jessica Eye has spoken out on failing to make weight ahead of UFC on ESPN 10.

Tonight (June 13), Eye will share the Octagon with Cynthia Calvillo. The bout will headline UFC on ESPN 10. They’ll do battle inside the UFC APEX in Las Vegas, Nevada. Eye is looking for her second win in a row, while Calvillo is coming off a majority draw against Marina Rodriguez.

Eye Apologizes For Missing Weight

Eye tipped the scales yesterday for the UFC on ESPN 10 weigh-ins. She missed the women’s flyweight limit for non-title bouts by .25 pounds. She appeared to be in pain and was even heard saying, “I’m done guys. I don’t think I can stand.” Luckily, Eye appears to be in good health after rehydrating and is ready to compete tonight.

“Evil” Eye took to her Instagram account to briefly speak on the weigh-in mishap.

“It was freezing in the APEX, and I was cold,” she said. “I have no body fat on me right now, especially after the cut. I apologize for the 0.2 pounds. I’m even mind-blown. I should have peed before I got on the scale, so thank you everyone. I can’t wait to perform tomorrow.”

Eye is on the road back to flyweight title contention. She competed for the gold against champion Valentina Shevchenko back in June 2019. Eye suffered a brutal knockout loss via head kick. Still, she holds the number one spot in the UFC women’s flyweight rankings and hopes it’ll stay that way at the conclusion of UFC on ESPN 10.

