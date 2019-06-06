Jessica Eye Dedicates UFC 238 Fight to “Losers”

When Jessica Eye steps into the Octagon Saturday night at UFC 238 as a four-digt underdog to challenge Valentina Shevchenko for the flyweight championship, she won’t be fighting just for herself. She will be fighting on behalf of all of the losers of the free world: (Transcript via MMA Junkie):

“This is for the real people that count themselves out,” Eye said in a media scrum at the UFC Open Workouts on Wednesday. “This is for the people that you call losers. This is for the people you don’t promote. I’m fighting this one for them. This one goes so much because every loser wins someday, and this is that day.”

But if Jessica Eye is a loser, she seems oblivious to this. What she considers herself is a veteran who is in the home she was always meant to reside in: the flyweight division. She also considers herself to be deserving of the opportunity she will receive inside of Chicago’s United Center:

“I’d have to say when I return to ’25, that was the hardest fight because I told you guys I could do this, and then I just kept chipping away at this – and I’m going to keep chipping away,” Eye said.

When the dust settles, Jessica Eye hopes to serve as a role model for those in attendance, that when faced against monstrous odds, that they, like Eye, can respond to those odds with defiance:

“I hope there’s little girls and teenage girls going, ‘I want to be like her,’ and just killing all the odds with everything,” Eye said.

Where would a Jessica Eye victory over Valentina Shevchenko rank on the list of inspirational UFC victories?