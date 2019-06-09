Jessica Eye Issues Statement on Brutal UFC 238 Loss

Jessica Eye has broken her silence after suffering a devasting defeat in front of the world.

Eye challenged Valentina Shevchenko for the UFC women’s flyweight title in the co-main event at the UFC 238 pay-per-view event from the United Center in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday night (June 8, 2019).

This was where Eye was brutally knocked out by the champion in the second thanks to a crushing head kick. This beheading was an early front-runner for 2019 Knockout of the Year honors.

Jessica Eye Issues Statement

The title contender took to her official Twitter account where she issued a classy statement on this tough loss.

Eye thanked her fans for their continued support as well as congratulated the champion. She wrote the following:

“Congratulations [Valentina Shevchenko] that was incredible head kick. I am thankful for the chance to share the cage with you. To my true supporters: thank you so much for all you do for me. I am ok and thank you for caring about me. I had a great camp and felt the best I have ever. I made some mistakes that cost me dearly. This fight game can be rough at times but it’s what I signed up for.”

