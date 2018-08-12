Jessica Eye would rather roll with the punches than fold under pressure.

Eye is coming off a unanimous decision victory over Jessica-Rose Clark. This is Eye’s second straight victory. “Evil” had her back against the wall prior to these two wins, losing four bouts in a row.

Jessica Eye: If You Can’t Accept Losses, You Don’t Deserve Wins

Having been on the brink of a possible release from the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), Eye knows what it’s like to overcome a difficult situation in her professional mixed martial arts career. She told MMAFighting.com that fighters who allow losses to consume them aren’t likely to last:

“Don’t give up and your self belief has to be bigger than what these people are trying to tell you what you’re worth. So, if you believe other people, than maybe you’re in the wrong sport. if you’re gonna believe what everyone else has to say compared to what you truly know and feel in your heart and if you feel like you should give up after that much, then maybe you shouldn’t be doing this. This sport is really hard and it’s extremely taxing. If you can’t accept the losses, then you don’t deserve the wins.”

Eye currently holds the eighth spot on the official UFC women's flyweight rankings. The division is still fresh as champion Nicco Montano is set for the division's first title defense in the UFC. She'll put her gold on the line against Valentina Shevchenko on Sept. 8 at UFC 228 in Dallas, Texas.

Who do you want to see Jessica Eye compete against next?