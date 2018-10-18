Jessica Eye Returns At UFC 231

UFC 231 has just picked up a women’s flyweight contest. Initially reported by ESPN, it was officially announced Jessica Eye vs. Katlyn Chookagian will take place on the card. Both women are currently top-ranked at 125 pounds, and if either makes championship weight, they could be a front-runner to replace either Valentina Shevchenko or Joanna Jedrzejczyk for the card’s title bout:

“Jessica Eye vs. Katlyn Chookagian has been added to UFC 231 in Toronto on Dec. 8, multiple sources told ESPN. Same card as the Shevchenko vs. Jędrzejczyk title fight.”

Chookagian is on a two-fight win streak after suffering the first loss of her career in 2016. The 29-year-old now prepares to face Eye, a longtime UFC veteran who recently overcame a four-fight losing streak. Eye is now on a two-fight win streak herself and is gunning for an opportunity at the new women’s 125-pound title. However, she’ll have to get past a young and hungry Chookagian to do so.

UFC 231 will take place on pay-per-view (PPV) form the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 8, 2018.

