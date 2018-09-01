Jessica Eye vs. Sijara Eubanks in the Works for UFC 232

In an interview with MMA Fighting last month, Jessica Eye stated:

“They can either let me have the top fights now and let me kick their ass and win the title or they can feed me whoever and I’ll kick their ass. Maybe they can learn something. I’ve took a lot of losses and learned a lot about myself and that’s why I’m gonna get all these victories. I’m gonna get all these wins now.”

Well, according to an ESPN report, Jessica Eye is being targeted to receive a top challenge in the form of #2 ranked Sijara Eubanks, who was a finalist in the tournament to crown the inaugural flyweight champion in The Ultimate Fighter 26: A New World Champion. Unfortunately for Eubanks, she would miss weight and also miss her opportunity, which would be given to Roxanne Modafferi at TUF 26 Finale, who unsuccessfully vied for the inaugural strap against Nicco Montano. Eubanks responded to this setback with a unanimous decision victory over Lauren Murphy.

Jessica Eye has experienced a rebirth at flyweight, where she feels she was always meant to be but couldn’t due to the fact that the division was yet to exist. Now, there is nothing stopping Jessica Eye from taking over the flyweight division, which she has already begun doing with back-to-back victories over Kalindra Faria and Jessica-Rose Clark. With a victory over Eubanks, that would make three straight for Eye, including over the #2 contender. If finalized, there is a very strong possibility that the winner of this fight will face the winner of the Nicco Montano/Valentina Shevchenko bout at UFC 229. This contest is being targeted for UFC 232 in December.

Who do you think will get the win? Sijara Eubanks or Jessica Eye?