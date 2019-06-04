Jessica Eye On UFC 238 Title Bout: ‘I’m Fully Believing In Myself’

Jessica Eye says her confidence is at an all-time high.

The timing couldn’t be any better as Eye will compete for the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s flyweight title. The only thing standing in her way of obtaining UFC gold is women’s 125-pound ruler Valentina Shevchenko. Many believe Shevchenko will rule the roost of her division for years to come, but Eye has other plans.

Jessica Eye Feels Ready For UFC 238

Eye spoke to BJPenn.com ahead of this Saturday night’s (June 8) UFC 238 pay-per-view. “Evil” Eye said she’s got the utmost confidence in her ability to dethrone “Bullet:”

“I have my ideas. She is a counter striker and we all know that. We haven’t seen anyone pressure her the way I know how to. My pressure, my ability to come forward will be a factor in this fight. I really want this opportunity for my team and I. I want this really bad. Just for my brother, my coach. Even for Gray Maynard who never [won a UFC belt]. I’m sure it will happen. I’ve worked really hard and had some failures and now I’m fully believing in myself.”

The main event of UFC 238 will feature a bout for the vacant bantamweight title as flyweight champion Henry Cejudo meets Marlon Moraes. Join us for the UFC 238 weigh-ins on Friday. Of course we’ll also provide live coverage on fight night.