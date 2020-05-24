Jessica Eye vs. Cynthia Calvillo Set To Headline UFC Event On June 13

A key flyweight bout between Jessica Eye and Cynthia Calvillo is set to headline the UFC’s upcoming Fight Night card on June 13.

ESPN’s Brett Okamoto was first to report the news that the fight was set to headline the card with Eye confirming she was the main event on social media.

Jessica Eye returned to the win column with a decision win over Viviane Araujo at UFC 245. Before that, she suffered a second-round head kick knockout loss to Valentina Shevchenko at UFC 238 in her first time fighting for UFC gold.

Inside the Octagon, Eye is 5-6 and one no-contest. But, is 4-1 at flyweight with notable wins over Katlyn Chookagian and Jessica-Rose Clark. The Ohio native is currently ranked as the top contender at flyweight.

Cynthia Calvillo, meanwhile, will be making her flyweight debut on June 13 after fighting at strawweight. Last time out, she fought Marina Rodriguez to a draw in a bout she missed weight by 4.5 pounds.

Calvillo was expected to make her flyweight debut against Antonina Shevchenko on April 25 but the event was canceled. So, this is a chance for her to become an immediate title contender at 125-pounds.

The 32-year-old is ranked 10th at strawweight and is 5-1-1 inside the Octagon. She has notable wins over Joanne Calderwood, Cortney Casey, and Peral Gonzalez. Calvillo also beat Montana De La Rosa and Gillian Robertson on the regional scene.

The event currently does not have a location but is expected to take place at the UFC Apex.