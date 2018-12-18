Jessica-Rose Clark Moving to 135 After Frightening Weight Cut

Jessica-Rose Clark was originally slated to take on Andrea Lee at UFC Milwaukee, unfortunately, complications with her weight cut hospitalized Clark and forced her off of the card. In a video Clark posted on Twitter over the weekend, she provided some of the grim details of where the weight cut went south (transcript via MMA Fighting):

“I felt a little sick, but nothing like the cut for (UFC Fight Night 124 in) St. Louis. So I was like, I feel better than I have in the past, so I’m good,” Clark said. “Went back up to the room, went to the bathroom and apparently passed out. My coach, Walker (Vivian), came and found me and panicked ‘cause he thought he’d killed me and took me straight to ER and they put me on an IV. Then when I met with the UFC doctor, the fight got called off.”

Jessica-Rose Clark instantly knew what had to be done, and she has already taken the proactive step to move in a new, yet familiar direction: moving back to 135.

“I’ve already spoken to my team about it,” Rose-Clark said of moving up to bantamweight. “I’ve spoken to my nutritionist, I’ve spoken to Mick Maynard about it and every single one of them is aligned with the idea that I need to go back to ‘35. I’ve never missed weight at ‘35, I’ve never even come close to missing.

“I feel good at ‘35. The reason I went down to ‘25 was because of coaches that I had who were telling me that I was too small to be a bantamweight and that I needed to be a fly, but I’ve tried four times now. I missed in my UFC debut and even though I took that on 10 days’ notice and I got really close, that’s still — I know it’s no excuse — the next couple of times were really, really f*cking hard. And it was getting to the stage where my whole camp, my primary focus was just making flyweight.”

