Jessica Rose Clark Out of UFC 237

Jessica Rose Clark is out of her UFC 237 bout with Talita Bernardo. The bantamweight had to pull out of the event due to injury that was first reported by Combate and later confirmed by Clark herself on social media. Bernardo will now face Melissa Gatto (6-0) who will be making her UFC debut as she fills in for Clark.

Clark is 2-1 in the UFC losing her last fight by decision against Jessica Eye in Singapore at UFC Fight Night 132 in June of last year. Clark gave the details of her injury on her Instagram post when the news got out. “An accident in sparring resulted in the ligaments in my right foot snapping,” Clark said of her injury. It does not seem her spirits have been dampened too much by the injury as she let fans know what is next after issuing her apology to Bernardo, “My next steps are sexy boot, surgery, sexy boot, recovery, fight.”

Clark said she hopes to “rehab and recover as quick as possible” so she can get back to fighting soon.

The undefeated Gatto who now faces Bernardo has four of her six wins by submission. Bernardo is 6-3 in MMA and has gone 1-2 since entering the UFC. She won her last fight against Sarah Moras at UFC Fight Night 130 last October by decision.

UFC 237 is headlined by Rose Namajunas versus Jessica Andrade and is the UFC’s return to Brazil in May. Co-headliners are Jared Cannonier versus Anderson Silva along with Jose Aldo and Alexander Volkanovski on the main card. That is heavily stacked card for a fighter to make their debut on let alone have to pull out of due to injury. Hopefully, Clark can return soon against the winner of Bernardo versus Gatto.

Do you think Clark will come back sooner rather than later?