Jessica Rose-Clark Speaks Out On UFC on FOX 31 Removal

Jessica Rose-Clark has issued a statement on having to pull out of UFC on FOX 31.

Clark was scheduled to compete tonight (Dec. 15) inside the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. “Jessy Jess” was going to do battle with Andrea Lee. That isn’t going to happen as Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete following a weight-cutting issue.

Jessica Rose-Clark Talks UFC Milwaukee Removal

Rose-Clark took to Twitter to issue a statement on being forced off tonight’s card. She insists that her weight-cut went well, but her body simply wouldn’t cooperate:

I’m ok. Really upset, but happy to be here. This camp has been a roller coaster but I thought it would all be ok when I got to fight. Weight cut was more on track than any before. Body gave up on me though. Lesson learned. I’ll post a video later tonight. Thanks for all the love — Jessy Jess (@missjessyjess) December 15, 2018

Rose-Clark was hoping to rebound from her unanimous decision loss to Jessica Eye. That defeat snapped her three-fight winning streak. “Jessy Jess” is the 10th ranked women’s flyweight and while Lee is five spots below her, a win for Rose-Clark may have been the confidence booster she needed to get back on track.

