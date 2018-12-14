Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Andrea Lee Removed From UFC on FOX 31

Jessica Rose-Clark vs. Andrea Lee will no longer take place tomorrow night (Dec. 14).

Rose-Clark vs. Lee was set to be featured on the preliminary portion of UFC on FOX 31. Those plans have gone up in smoke as Rose-Clark was forced off the card. Word broke during the UFC on FOX 31 weigh-ins.

Rose-Clark vs Lee Yanked From UFC Milwaukee

A UFC official sent the following statement to MMAJunkie.com:

“On Friday morning UFC flyweight Jessica-Rose Clark was deemed medically unfit to compete by UFC physicians. As a result the scheduled flyweight bout with Clark and Andrea Lee has been cancelled.”

Rose-Clark was hoping to bounce back from her unanimous decision loss to Jessica Eye back in July. The defeat snapped “Jessy Jess'” three-fight winning streak. A victory over a hot prospect such as Lee would’ve been an ideal way for Rose-Clark to close out 2018.

As for Lee, she misses out on an opportunity to move one step closer to title contention. With the women’s flyweight division being fresh in the UFC, contendership is up for grabs. While a win probably wouldn’t have matched Lee up against Shevchenko, it likely would’ve put her in the top 10 women’s flyweight rankings. She currently sits at the 15th spot, while Rose-Clark holds the 10th position.

