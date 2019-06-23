Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida Set For UFC Newark

Two UFC veterans are set to throw down in Newark, New Jersey on August 3. According to ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, Jim Miller will take on Clay Guida, where the two of them have fought a combined 59 times in the Octagon.

Breaking: One for the OG’s. The longterm fans. UFC close to finalizing Guida vs. Miller on Aug. 3 in New Jersey, per sources. 59 combined UFC appearances between these madmen. And believe it or not, they’ve never fought before. pic.twitter.com/UKnx05GV0l — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) June 22, 2019

Miller is coming off of a submission win over Jason Gonzalez at UFC Fort Lauderdale. With the win, the veteran got back into the win column after losing to Charles Oliveira. The 35-year-old has beaten the likes of Thiago Alves, Joe Lauzon, Matt Wiman, Charles Oliveira, and Yancy Medeiros among countless others.

Jim Miller has a record of 30-13 and one no-contest entering this bout with Guida.

Clay Guida, meanwhile, is coming off of a decision win over B.J. Penn at UFC 237. The win also got the veteran back into the win column after losing to Charles Oliveira just like Guida. The former Strikeforce champion has never fought for UFC gold but does hold notable wins over the likes of Nate Diaz, Josh Thomson, Anthony Pettis, and Joe Lauzon among others.

Currently, there is no headlined for UFC Newark or where Jim Miller vs. Clay Guida will be placed on the card.