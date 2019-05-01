Jim Miller Wants MMA Retirement To Be On His Terms

Longtime UFC veteran Jim Miller wants to retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) on his own terms, but remains unsure of when that'll be.

Jim Miller remains unsure of when he’ll retire from mixed martial arts (MMA) competition. Miller comes off a big submission victory over Jason Gonzalez at UFC Ft. Lauderdale this past weekend. With the victory, Miller has won two of his last three fights.

The 35-year-old has been competing since 2005. A submission victory against a 29-year-old opponent in Gonzalez seemed like as good a time as any to decide to hang up the gloves after 44 career fights. Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Miller explained that he wants to retire on his own terms, and he’ll know when it’s time for him to finally hang up the gloves:

“I’m going to know when it’s going to be my last fight,” Miller said. “I’m pretty sure you guys are going to know, too. I don’t want it to be because I had a (expletive) camp and I fought like (expletive), ‘You know what, I’m not doing this anymore’ and be emotional inside the cage and do it that way.

“I want to know going in there, I think it’s going to be a great night for me, because having that lifted off my shoulders, that I don’t have to do it again, is going to be awesome. It takes a lot; it does – It takes a lot to grind through camp and to deal with the ups and downs.

“I get home from a hard day of training and I’m tired and beat up and then my kids want to wrestle and it’s like – you try to do it as much as you can, but at the same time, ‘I can’t tonight, I can’t.’ And I hate having to say that.”

