Jimi Manuwa Aiming For Summer Return In Sweden

UFC light heavyweight veteran Jimi Manuwa aiming for a summer return to the Octagon for the promotion's Sweden event.

Jimi Manuwa is ready to get back to work inside the Octagon. The heavy-handed Englishman comes off a second-round knockout loss to Thiago Santos at UFC 231. Manuwa decided to take a few months off before getting back into the swing of things.

As he recently told reporters in London, “The Poster Boy” is ready to strap his gloves back on (via MMA Junkie):

“ There’s loads of new contenders in light heavyweight, so I’m good to go,” Manuwa said. “That’s what happens. There’s always new fighters coming through. It’s great for the sport.”



Manuwa is currently on a three-fight losing streak, the first losing skid of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career. He wants to jump back into the cage this summer, and, hopefully, right that wrong. Specifically, he wants on the UFC’s June 1st card in Sweden:

“We’re getting there, getting fit,” Manuwa said. “I think I’m aiming for the June card in Sweden.”

The 205-pound division is stacked with talent at the moment. With young contenders making names for themselves, such as Johnny Walker and Dominick Reyes, Manuwa believes anyone in the top 10 or 15 can beat each other:

“With the light heavyweights, I think with the top-10, top-15, anyone can beat anyone,” Manuwa said.



Who do you think Manuwa should be matched up with for his return fight?