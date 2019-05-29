Jimi Manuwa Explains Why He Isn’t Concerned With His Future In UFC

Often times fighters can feel like they’re walking on eggshells during a losing skid, but not Jimi Manuwa.

Manuwa is known for his devastating striking, but lately he’s been the one staring at the lights. The “Poster Boy” has lost three bouts in a row. He hasn’t emerged victorious since March 2017. Despite facing a fourth loss in a row against Aleksandar Rakic on June 1, job security isn’t a concern of Manuwa’s.

Manuwa Talks Not Worrying About His Job Despite Losing Streak

Ahead of UFC Stockholm, Manuwa told ESPN that his string of losses doesn’t exactly indicate that the UFC is close to cutting him:

“[The UFC] usually cut people after two or three losses. But my fighting speaks for itself. And it is what it is. They know that if I lose, I go out on my shield. That’s just my natural killer instinct. You hit me, I hit you back harder. … I’ve gotta take a step back from it. It’s easy to say when you’re on the outside and when you’re the coach or for people to say, ‘Oh, you should have done this, you should have done that.’ But when you’re in there in front of thousands of people and you get hit and you want to win the fight, it’s totally different.”

