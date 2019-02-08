UFC’s Jimi Manuwa Shuts Down Johnny Walker’s Challenge

Jimi Manuwa is aware of Johnny Walker’s challenge and he isn’t a willing participant.

Walker has been making quite a name for himself with his first two Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bouts. He earned a first-round knockout victory over Khalil Rountree in his promotional debut. He followed that up with a 15-second TKO victory over Justin Ledet at UFC on ESPN+ 2.

Jimi Manuwa Turns Down Johnny Walker’s Fight Request

Walker called for a bout with Manuwa following his destruction of Ledet. The “Poster Boy” had the following to say in response:

Everyone knows I’m injured or I’d be fighting in London in March. I defo don’t need no Johnny Walker to make a fight. — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) February 7, 2019

“Everyone knows I’m injured or I’d be fighting in London in March. I defo don’t need no Johnny Walker to make a fight.”

Manuwa hasn’t had the best of luck inside the Octagon lately. He’s dropped three in a row to Volkan Oezdemir, Jan Blachowicz, and Thiago Santos. Manuwa was knocked out in two of those bouts. He hasn’t earned a win since March 2017 and has slid down to the 10th spot on the official UFC light heavyweight rankings.

Meanwhile, Walker now finds himself at the 15th spot on the 205-pound rankings. A win over Manuwa would likely land Walker more fights with competitors in the top ten, possibly top five. While Manuwa doesn’t seem interested in the bout, he has been known to change his mind as he did with Thiago Santos.

Would you like to see Johnny Walker vs. Jimi Manuwa?