Jimi Manuwa Releases Statement Following UFC 231 KO Loss

Jimi Manuwa has taken the time to address his fans after falling short against Thiago Santos.

Last night (Dec. 8), Manuwa went one-on-one with Thiago Santos inside the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The light heavyweight clash served as the main card opener for UFC 231. Santos scored a second-round knockout.

Jimi Manuwa Issues Statement After UFC 231

The “Poster Boy” recently took to his Instagram account to speak on the defeat. Here’s what he had to say:

“What a fight last night. I hope everyone enjoyed the war. Big respect goes out to [Thiago Santos], he did the business. Much love goes out to all my supporters around the world. I have so many messages saying how everyone enjoyed the fight, much love.”

Manuwa has now lost three bouts in a row. It’s a tough stretch for the 38-year-old. He hasn’t been victorious since March 2017. Time will tell what’s next for Manuwa as he turns 39 in February.

