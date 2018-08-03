Jimi Manuwa vs. Glover Teixeira Headlines UFC’s Return to Brazil in September

A light heavyweight showdown between Jimi Manuwa and Glover Teixeira will headline the UFC's upcoming return to Sao Paulo, Brazil on Sept. 22.

UFC officials announced the matchup on Friday.

🚨Confirmado! ⠀ O brasileiro @gloverteixeira enfrenta o inglês @POSTERBOYJM na luta principal do #UFCSP, dia 22 de setembro. Os ingressos para o evento começarão a ser vendidos a partir do dia 9 de agosto — UFC Brasil (@ufc_brasil) August 3, 2018

Manuwa has been calling for a fight against Teixeira for quite some time after they were rumored to meet back at UFC 208 but the matchup never came together.

Since that time, Manuwa has been calling out Teixeira at every turn in an attempt to land the fight and now he’s got his wish.

The fight will also serve as an opportunity for Manuwa to bounce back from two straight losses after the heavy-handed British slugger fell to Volkan Oezdemir and Jan Blachowicz in consecutive contests.

As for Teixeira, the former title contender is also looking to get back in the win column after suffering an upset defeat in his last fight when he took on former ‘Ultimate Fighter’ winner Corey Anderson at the UFC Fight Night card in Germany.

Prior that loss, Teixeira had gone 2-1 in his past three fights including a victory over highly touted light heavyweight prospect Misha Cirkunov.

Manuwa vs. Teixeira rounds out the UFC Fight Night card in Brazil that had already confirmed numerous fights but the show was still awaiting a main event until now.

Who wins between Jimi Manuwa and Glover Teixeira at UFC Fight Night from Sao Paulo, Brazil? Sound off in the comments and let us know!