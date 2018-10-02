Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos Rebooked For UFC 231

The UFC will attempt to book Jimi Manuwa vs. Thiago Santos one more time. The pair were initially expected to headline last month’s UFC Sao Paulo event. Unfortunately, Manuwa was forced off the card and Santos took on Eryk Anders instead. Now, Manuwa and Santos have once again been booked to throw down.

The pair will be part of the UFC 231 pay-per-view (PPV) card in December. The show goes down from the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on December 8th. After UFC Sao Paulo, Santos felt like Manuwa owed him a fight. The Brazilian defeated Anders on short-notice via TKO.

Manuwa, 38, comes off back-to-back losses. He had a two-fight knockout streak ended in July of last year when he was knocked out by Volkan Oezdemir. That following March, Manuwa was bested by Jan Blachowicz via unanimous decision. Santos is in a much different position.

The 34-year-old has bounced back nicely since his knockout loss to David Branch in April. Santos has racked up two-straight wins over Kevin Holland and Anders. He and Manuwa have the opportunity to put on a tremendous contest when they meet in December.