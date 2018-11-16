Jimmie Rivera Accuses Cruz and Garbrandt of Taking Easy Ways Out

It was only months ago that Jimmie Rivera was in the conversation for being next in line for a bantamweight title shot before suffering a major setback at the hands of Marlon Moraes at UFC Fight Night 131 with a first-round KO defeat. Rivera was able to bounce back three months later with a unanimous decision victory over John Dodson. Jimmie Rivera is now trying to return to the position he was heading into the summer, but he can’t get there without a dance partner. Appearing on MMAjunkie Radio earlier this week, Rivera vented on his struggles to find a top-ranked opponent despite being in the top 5. He began with former bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt:

“He’s not injured,” Rivera said of Cody Garbrandt allegedly turning down a fight against him. “His pride is hurt right now. It happens. He got knocked out, and the second time was worse. He got plenty of time to recover. It’s been almost six months. It’s time to get back on the horse.”

Jimmie Rivera would then turn his attention to the man who held the 135 championship before Cody Garbrandt, one Dominick Cruz:

“I want to get in there and mix it up and have some new guys like myself and other new guys to come in there and get these fights,” Rivera said. “I was supposed to fight Cruz, and he got hurt, and Cruz had an opportunity to fight me or (John) Lineker. He said Lineker – he wanted to take an easier fight. Cody’s the only one that doesn’t have a fight.”

On the contrary, there are other top-five bantamweights who are without a fight: one being Marlon Moraes who has voiced similar frustrations as Jimmie Rivera in his struggles to find a top-ranked opponent. However, with Moraes holding a victory over Rivera earlier this year, that match is not a viable option. The other name, Raphael Assuncao, is the name Rivera has now directed his attention to.

“I think the important thing is you can’t be the quiet one. You have to be a squeaky wheel, get some noise going, and have some fun with it.”

According to Rivera, his efforts have paid off and a fight with Raphael Assuncaco is as good as done, with verbal agreements being in place for the two to fight.

What do you make of these comments from Jimmie Rivera about Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz?