Jimmie Rivera Blasts Cody Garbrandt, Potentially Locks Up Next Fight

Jimmie Rivera is done waiting around for a fight and apparently so is Raphael Assuncao.

Rivera had wanted to take on former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) bantamweight title holder Cody Garbrandt. “El Terror” isn’t going to get his wish, at least not now. He may, however, take on someone who many deem worthy of a title opportunity.

Jimmie Rivera Says Bout With Raphael Assuncao Reached Verbal Agreement

Rivera recently took to Twitter and ripped Garbrandt, claiming “No Love” ducked him. On a more positive note for “El Terror,” it looks like he’s locked up a fight with Assuncao:

Unfortunately, I’ve been notified @Cody_Nolove has decide to bitch out and play the hurt card. Right now he is conveniently unavailable to fight until after @DominickCruz next fight. Due to these circumstances, #trashtalktuesday will be on hold while I keep the division moving… — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 13, 2018

While @Cody_Nolove is pouting, my team has spoken with @RaphaAssuncao manager and the @ufc . We both agreed to fight and are waiting on the paperwork to sign to put on a show for the fans. https://t.co/gYPhgJ5KMS — Jimmie Rivera (@JimmieRivera135) November 13, 2018

“Unfortunately, I’ve been notified [Cody Garbrandt] has decided to b*tch out and play the hurt card. Right now he is conveniently unavailable to fight until after Dominick Cruz next fight. Due to these circumstances, trash talk Tuesday will be on hold while I keep the division moving… While [Garbrandt] is pouting, my team has spoken with [Raphael Assuncao’s] manager and the UFC. We both agreed to fight and are waiting on the paperwork to sign to put on a show for the fans.”

Rivera rebounded from his knockout loss to Marlon Moraes with a decision victory over John Dodson. “El Terror” looked one step ahead of the power puncher and kept it safe for a nice bounce back win. As for Assuncao, he’s riding a four-fight winning streak. He’s gone 11-1 in his last 12 outings. He’s only lost to current UFC bantamweight champion T.J. Dillashaw in that span.

