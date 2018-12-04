Jimmie Rivera: Cody Garbrandt Sucked Somebody’s D*ck & Got A F*cking UFC Title Shot

Jimmie Rivera’s verbal tirade of Cody Garbrandt seems to have no end in sight.

Rivera is coming off a unanimous decision victory over John Dodson. “El Terror” proved that the quick knockout loss to Marlon Moraes didn’t take a toll on him mentally as he rebounded just three months later. Since that time, Rivera has been firing a barrage of insults towards Garbrandt.

Jimmie Rivera Launches Another Verbal Attack On Cody Garbrandt

Rivera spoke to “Inside The Cage” on BJPenn.com and had some more harsh words for Garbrandt. Here’s his latest tirade:

“Cody was the seventh ranked guy that got lucky and sucked somebody’s d**k or something like that and got a f**king shot. He got a title shot. He ended up beating [Dominick] Cruz who can’t box and he became the champ. He defended his belt and lost it right away to Dillashaw. Then he fought for it again and lost to T.J. and they were quick finishes. So, I don’t think he’s one of the best fighters out there, I think he’s in the way and, him not wanting to fight till next year, I think he should lose his spot.”

Garbrandt was last seen in action back in August. “No Love” failed to recapture the UFC bantamweight title in a rematch with T.J. Dillashaw. Garbrandt was finished in the opening round and has gone under the radar since.

It should be noted that Rivera has personal issues with Garbrandt’s manager Ali Abdelaziz. The two got into a verbal spat backstage at UFC Utica after “El Terror” lost to Moraes.

Do you think we’ll eventually get to see Jimmie Rivera vs. Cody Garbrandt?