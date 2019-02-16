Jimmie Rivera Continues Shots at Cody Garbrandt: “He’s a P***y”

Jimmie Rivera has a big fight in the featured fight on the ESPN this Sunday at UFC Phoenix when he takes on “Funkmaster” Aljamain Sterling. It is safe to say that one does not just string together 20 wins by overlooking their opponents, so Jimmie Rivera is not one to overlook the next challenge in front of him. However, when asked which fight is more exciting to him between Cody Garbrandt, Dominick Cruz, and his opponent this Sunday, Aljamain Sterling, he did, in fact, overlook Aljamain Sterling in favor of Cody Garbrant, whom Rivera had some choice words for in his explanation:

“He’s a p—-y. He’s soft,” Rivera told Bloody Elbow. “At the end of the day he is trying to pick and choose his battles.”

Because of this theory, Jimmie Rivera hopes that Pedro Munhoz defeats Cody Garbrandt at UFC 235, as Rivera considers Munhoz much more deserving of Cody Garbrandt’s #2 spot in the bantamweight rankings.

“I hope (Munhoz) wins and takes (Garbrandt’s) spot. Pedro is a hardworking dude and he’s tough as nails. I’m looking forward to watching them fight.”

Jimmie Rivera called out Cody Garbrandt last year but came back empty handed. Rivera has not forgotten this failed transaction and accredits it to Garbrandt’s mentality. Incidentally, Rivera’s opponent at UFC Phoenix, Aljamain Sterling, has a history with Cody Garbrandt as well, with the two being involved in a heated war of words last year on social media.

What do you think of Jimmie Rivera’s assessment of Cody Garbrandt? Do you believe Garbrandt is handpicking fights and “choosing his battles?”