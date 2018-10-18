Jimmie Rivera Tells Cody Garbrandt To Get His “Balls Out Of Urijah Faber’s Purse”

Jimmie Rivera had some fighting words for former UFC bantamweight champion Cody Garbrandt. Rivera took to Twitter recently, urging “No Love” to get the division moving again after he rehabs his ego from his knockout loss to TJ Dillashaw:

“. @ Cody_Nolove is such a head case. After he’s finished rehabbing his ego from that last loss he should also grab his balls out of @ UrijahFaber purse and get this fucking division moving again.”

Rivera recently suffered the first loss of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career in almost a decade. He was knocked out in devastating fashion via first-round knockout by Marlon Moraes. He bounced back at UFC 228 this past September with a unanimous decision win over John Dodson.

As for Garbrandt, he has suffered the first losses of his MMA career. Both of them being knockout defeats to TJ Dillashaw. “No Love” dropped the bantamweight title to Dillashaw last November after being finished in the second round. Nine months later, Dillashaw rematched Garbrandt, finishing him in the first round.

There are currently no indications on when Garbrandt plans on returning. However, a fight with Rivera would certainly make sense.

What do you think about Rivera calling out Garbrandt?