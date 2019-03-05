Invicta FC Nabs Color Commentator Jimmy Smith For ‘Phoenix Rising’ Series

Jimmy Smith is back on the horse as a color commentator for a mixed martial arts promotion.

For many years, Smith had been known as the voice of Bellator. When his contract was up, he decided to sign with the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) on a one-year deal. Smith was told by the promotion that they decided not to re-sign him as they were going in the direction of bringing their own fighters on board for the color commentary role.

Invicta FC Lands Jimmy Smith

Invicta FC unveiled a press release to announce their “Phoenix Rising” tournament series. Smith will be on color commentary duties for this one-night event:

“The Phoenix Rising Series will also feature a new look for the broadcast team. Invicta FC post-fight correspondent and former Invicta fighter Laura Sanko will become the first woman to call play-by-play for a major promotion. Joining Sanko on the call will be veteran cageside analyst Jimmy Smith, who has called fights for many of the sport’s biggest promotions.”

As the press release notes, Laura Sanko will be joining the booth for play-by-play duties. Sanko has been a mainstay as an interviewer for Invicta FC and has also been a part of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series and even UFC shoulder programming. Invicta FC’s “Phoenix Rising” tournament will take place on May 3 inside the Memorial Hall in Kansas City.

Do you think it was a good move for Invicta FC to scoop up Jimmy Smith for their tournament event?