Jimmy Smith Reveals Why He Didn’t Sign With ONE Championship

Mixed martial arts color commentator Jimmy Smith has explained why a move to ONE Championship couldn’t come to fruition.

Smith has been a free agent since the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) decided not to renew his contract. Smith has served as an analyst for SiriusXM Radio. Many are surprised that Smith hasn’t linked up with ONE Championship, but talks were in place at one point.

Jimmy Smith Talks Not Signing With ONE Championship

Smith took to his YouTube channel to explain why he didn’t end up going to ONE Championship (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I was in talks with ONE FC right after I left the UFC, (and it’s) not easy to just pick up and move my life to Southeast Asia. I’m doing my research and low and behold pit bulls are illegal in Singapore. They’re illegal to own, illegal to import. I have a really small family, and I have only two people I trust to take care of my dogs, and they were unable to do it. So that was it. My dogs are family. I don’t give them up for anyone or anything. I don’t regret that at all. At all. … It was just a choice I had to make about keeping my family together.”